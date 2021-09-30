In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brandon Hagy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 under; Sahith Theegala and Nick Watney are tied for 1st at 7 under; Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Lucas Glover, Patton Kizzire, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Taylor Moore, Andy Ogletree, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the par-5 fifth, Hagy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hagy's 156 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hagy had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hagy to 3 under for the round.

Hagy's tee shot went 355 yards to the native area and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.