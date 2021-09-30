-
Strong putting brings Bo Van Pelt an even-par round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Van Pelt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 95th at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bo Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bo Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Van Pelt had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to even for the round.
