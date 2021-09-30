-
Strong putting brings Bill Haas an even-par round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
September 30, 2021
Bill Haas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Haas finished his round tied for 50th at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Andy Ogletree, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Bill Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bill Haas to 1 under for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to even for the round.
Haas got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Haas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.
