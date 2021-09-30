In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ben Kohles hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Kohles hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Kohles hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 2 under for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kohles's 111 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Kohles had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kohles to 3 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Kohles chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 4 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Kohles's tee shot went 198 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Kohles's tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.