Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Austin Cook in the first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Austin Cook hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Cook finished his round tied for 14th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Austin Cook hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Austin Cook to 1 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Cook chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Cook hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 14th. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Cook's 107 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 4 under for the round.
