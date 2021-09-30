-
Anirban Lahiri comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Anirban Lahiri hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lahiri finished his round tied for 31st at 3 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 245 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Anirban Lahiri chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Anirban Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lahiri to 2 over for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Lahiri hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Lahiri had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Lahiri's 104 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.
