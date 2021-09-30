  • Anirban Lahiri comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Anirban Lahiri makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Anirban Lahiri's nice approach leads to birdie at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Anirban Lahiri makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.