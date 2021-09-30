In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Andy Ogletree hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ogletree finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Lucas Glover, Patton Kizzire, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Taylor Moore, and Adam Hadwin; Sahith Theegala and Nick Watney are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Andy Ogletree hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Andy Ogletree to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Ogletree hit an approach shot from 234 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Ogletree to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Ogletree's 86 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Ogletree to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Ogletree had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ogletree to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Ogletree chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ogletree to 4 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Ogletree reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ogletree to 5 under for the round.

Ogletree got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ogletree to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ogletree's 82 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ogletree to 5 under for the round.