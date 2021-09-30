In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 133rd at 3 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama, and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Putnam missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam got a double bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Putnam's 111 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 3 over for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to 4 over for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Putnam hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 4 over for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Putnam hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 over for the round.