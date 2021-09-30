-
Andrew Novak finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Andrew Novak hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Novak finished his round tied for 73rd at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney is in 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Novak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.
Novak got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 2 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Novak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Novak's 192 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to even-par for the round.
