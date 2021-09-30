-
Andrew Landry putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Landry hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Landry finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Patton Kizzire, Andy Ogletree, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Andrew Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Andrew Landry to 1 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Landry had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Landry to 4 under for the round.
Landry tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Landry to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Landry's 182 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.
