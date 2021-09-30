-
Alex Smalley shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Alex Smalley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 138th at 4 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 second, Smalley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Smalley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.
Smalley got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Smalley hit an approach shot from 124 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Smalley chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Smalley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Smalley to 3 over for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 4 over for the round.
