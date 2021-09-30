-
Adam Svensson shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Svensson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 127th at 2 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first, Svensson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 over for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
Svensson got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 4 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 over for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.
