Adam Schenk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his round tied for 49th at even par; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 7 under; Nick Watney and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Patton Kizzire, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin, and Andy Ogletree are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Adam Schenk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Adam Schenk to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Schenk chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schenk had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Schenk hit an approach shot from 117 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Schenk hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop his second drive went to trouble having to hit his next out of native area before getting on the green in 3 and finishing with a bogey. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Schenk's 113 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Schenk had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to even for the round.