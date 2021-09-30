-
Adam Long shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Long hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 46th at 2 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kurt Kitayama and Roger Sloan are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Long chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Long had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
