Adam Hadwin putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Hadwin hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his round tied for 2nd at 5 under with Andy Ogletree, Joel Dahmen, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Nick Watney, and Roger Sloan; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 6 under; and Henrik Norlander, Kevin Streelman, Matthew Wolff, Martin Laird, Vincent Whaley, Patton Kizzire, C.T. Pan, and Andrew Landry are tied for 9th at 4 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Adam Hadwin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Hadwin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Hadwin had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.
