  • Aaron Wise shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Aaron Wise chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Aaron Wise chips in for birdie at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Aaron Wise chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.