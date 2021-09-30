-
-
Aaron Wise shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2021
-
Highlights
Aaron Wise chips in for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Aaron Wise chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Aaron Wise hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 14th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Roger Sloan and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Wise chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Wise hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Wise hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Wise to 2 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Wise chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Wise chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 5 under for the round.
Wise got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 4 under for the round.
-
-