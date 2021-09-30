-
Aaron Rai putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Aaron Rai hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rai finished his day tied for 119th at 1 over; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 8 under; Nick Watney and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Aaron Rai chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Aaron Rai to 1 under for the round.
Rai got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rai to even-par for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.
Rai tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rai to even for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.
