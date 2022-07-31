Zach Johnson shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Zach Johnson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 49th at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Johnson's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

At the 555-yard par-5 14th, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Johnson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.