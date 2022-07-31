Wyndham Clark shoots 7-under 65 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Wyndham Clark hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 8th at 17 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first Clark hit his tee shot 380 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Clark chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a 357 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Clark chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Clark had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 5 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Clark's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Clark's 163 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 5 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 6 under for the round.

Clark hit his drive 370 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 555-yard par-5 14th. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 7 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Clark's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Clark had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 7 under for the round.