William McGirt shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

William McGirt hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McGirt finished his day in 75th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 ninth green, McGirt suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McGirt at 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, McGirt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, McGirt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McGirt to 2 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, McGirt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, McGirt had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to even for the round.