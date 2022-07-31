  • William McGirt shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, William McGirt makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    William McGirt reaches in two to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, William McGirt makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.