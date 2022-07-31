Will Zalatoris shoots 7-under 65 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Will Zalatoris hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 20th at 13 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Zalatoris had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Zalatoris chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Zalatoris's 119 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Zalatoris chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 6 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 7 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 7 under for the round.