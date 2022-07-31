Wesley Bryan finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wesley Bryan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 57th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Bryan his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 over for the round.

Bryan got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 2 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Bryan's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Bryan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to even-par for the round.