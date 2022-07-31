Webb Simpson shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Webb Simpson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 69th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Simpson chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Simpson's tee shot went 160 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to even for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Simpson's tee shot went 158 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.