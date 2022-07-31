-
Webb Simpson shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 31, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Webb Simpson's eagle putt burns the edge of the cup at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Webb Simpson makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
Webb Simpson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 69th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Simpson chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Simpson's tee shot went 160 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to even for the round.
At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.
Simpson got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Simpson's tee shot went 158 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
