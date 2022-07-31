Vince Whaley putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Vince Whaley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Whaley finished his day tied for 17th at 14 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Vince Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vince Whaley to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Whaley's 116 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 5 under for the round.