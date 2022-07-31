  • Tyler Duncan shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyler Duncan makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Tyler Duncan spins back approach shot setting up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyler Duncan makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.