Tyler Duncan shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Tyler Duncan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 44th at 9 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Duncan had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Duncan chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Duncan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.