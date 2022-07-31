Troy Merritt delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Troy Merritt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Merritt finished his day tied for 14th at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a 338 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Troy Merritt chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Merritt had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Merritt hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Merritt's 115 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 6 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 7 under for the round.