Trey Mullinax rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Trey Mullinax hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Mullinax finished his day tied for 37th at 10 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

Trey Mullinax had a 361-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first. This moved Trey Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Mullinax got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Mullinax's 122 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Mullinax had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Mullinax's 118 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.