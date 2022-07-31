Tony Finau shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tony Finau hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 26 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a 357 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Finau chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Finau hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Finau at 2 under for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Finau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Finau at 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

Finau hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 577-yard par-5 17th. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.