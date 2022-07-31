Taylor Pendrith finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Taylor Pendrith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 21 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 2nd at 21 under with Patrick Cantlay and Cameron Young; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pendrith's 150 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

Pendrith hit his tee at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Pendrith to even for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.