Taylor Moore shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Taylor Moore hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day in 6th at 19 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Moore reached the green in 2 and rolled a 56-foot putt for birdie. This put Moore at 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Moore chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Moore hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Moore had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Moore hit an approach shot from 202 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Moore to 5 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 6 under for the round.