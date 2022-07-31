Sung Kang shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Sung Kang hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 37th at 10 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Kang had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Kang hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Kang's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.