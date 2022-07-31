Stewart Cink shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Stewart Cink hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 57th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Cink had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to even for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Cink's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Cink chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Cink's 80 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Cink had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.