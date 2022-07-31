Stephan Jaeger shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Stephan Jaeger hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day in 5th at 20 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; and Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under.

At the 397-yard par-4 first, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

Jaeger hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 552-yard par-5 seventh. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Jaeger hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

Jaeger his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.