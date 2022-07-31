Si Woo Kim shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Si Woo Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 14th at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Kim's tee shot went 198 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.