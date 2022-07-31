  • Seth Reeves shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seth Reeves makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Seth Reeves rolls in short birdie putt on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seth Reeves makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.