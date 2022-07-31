Seth Reeves shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seth Reeves hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 37th at 10 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the par-4 third, Reeves's 73 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Reeves chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Reeves got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to even-par for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Reeves chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Reeves hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Reeves's tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Reeves had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Reeves's 119 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reeves to 4 under for the round.