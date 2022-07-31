Scott Stallings shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Stallings hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 10th at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

Stallings got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

Stallings hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 552-yard par-5 seventh. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Stallings hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

Stallings tee shot went 206 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings to even for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Stallings's 179 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.