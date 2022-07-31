Sam Ryder shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Sam Ryder hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 24th at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Ryder had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Ryder's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.