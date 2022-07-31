Sahith Theegala shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sahith Theegala hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 57th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Theegala chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Theegala hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Theegala at 2 under for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Theegala's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 555-yard par-5 14th, Theegala's his second shot went 235 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 97 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he two putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Theegala hit his tee at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Theegala got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.