Ryan Brehm shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Brehm hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 57th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Brehm reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Brehm at 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

Brehm his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Brehm to 1 under for the round.

After a 348 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Brehm chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Brehm hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 2 under for the round.