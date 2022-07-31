Russell Knox shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Russell Knox hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 37th at 10 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Knox had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Knox chipped in his third shot from 24 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.