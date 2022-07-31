Russell Henley shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Russell Henley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 10th at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Henley had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Henley's 81 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Henley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henley to 4 under for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Henley's tee shot went 292 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 118 yards to the water, his third shot went 78 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for a bogey. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.