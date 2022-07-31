Rory Sabbatini shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rory Sabbatini hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 49th at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the par-4 first, Sabbatini's 108 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Sabbatini had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

Sabbatini stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 233-yard par-3 11th. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Sabbatini's 189 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Sabbatini hit his 249 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.