Roger Sloan putts well in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Roger Sloan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Sloan finished his day tied for 49th at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Roger Sloan hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.