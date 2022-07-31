-
Richy Werenski shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 31, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Richy Werenski birdies No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Richy Werenski makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Richy Werenski hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 30th at 11 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 10th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Werenski chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.
