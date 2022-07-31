Richy Werenski shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Richy Werenski hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 30th at 11 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 10th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Werenski chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.