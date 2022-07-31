Peter Malnati shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Peter Malnati hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day in 73rd at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Malnati's 125 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Malnati's tee shot went 164 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.