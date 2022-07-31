Patton Kizzire shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Patton Kizzire hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day in 74th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Kizzire at even for the round.