Patrick Rodgers shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Rodgers hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 44th at 9 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a 329 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Rodgers hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Rodgers's tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Rodgers hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rodgers at 1 over for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Rodgers's 82 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

Rodgers hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 555-yard par-5 14th. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

Rodgers hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 577-yard par-5 17th. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.