Strong putting brings Patrick Cantlay a 6-under 66 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 31, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 31, 2022
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay continues to apply pressure with birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage
In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Patrick Cantlay hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his day tied for 2nd at 21 under with Taylor Pendrith and Cameron Young; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Patrick Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Cantlay had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Cantlay's 147 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Cantlay hit his 203 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 7 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.
