Strong putting brings Patrick Cantlay a 6-under 66 in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Patrick Cantlay hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his day tied for 2nd at 21 under with Taylor Pendrith and Cameron Young; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Patrick Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Cantlay had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Cantlay's 147 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Cantlay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Cantlay hit his 203 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 7 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.