  • Nick Watney rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nick Watney makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Watney cards birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the final round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nick Watney makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.