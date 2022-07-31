Nick Watney rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nick Watney hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Watney finished his day tied for 30th at 11 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a 336 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Nick Watney chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Nick Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Watney got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Watney to even-par for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Watney's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Watney's 76 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Watney chipped in his third shot from 22 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Watney to even for the round.

Watney hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 577-yard par-5 17th. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.