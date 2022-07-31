Nate Lashley comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Nate Lashley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lashley finished his day tied for 57th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 26 under; Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 20 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Nate Lashley had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Lashley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.